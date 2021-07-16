505th Command and Control Wing change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Fredrick Coleman, II, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, accepts the unit guidon from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 16, 2021. The mission of the 505th CCW is to shape the way joint and coalition warfighters execute command and control of multi-domain operations through experimentation, training, testing, evaluation, exercises, and tactics development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)
