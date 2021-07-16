Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    505th Command and Control Wing change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    505th Command and Control Wing change of command ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Fredrick Coleman, II, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, accepts the unit guidon from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 16, 2021. The mission of the 505th CCW is to shape the way joint and coalition warfighters execute command and control of multi-domain operations through experimentation, training, testing, evaluation, exercises, and tactics development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 12:40
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    505th Command and Control Wing welcomes new commander

    Hurlburt Field
    ACC
    change of command
    USAFWC
    505th Command and Control Wing
    Colonel Frederick Coleman III
    Major General Case Cunningham

