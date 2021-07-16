netcenter clean up

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in a first class petty officer association community relations event to pick up trash in the NetCenter parking lot, in Newport News, Virginia, July 16, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:20
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

