netcenter clean up

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in a first class petty officer association community relations event to pick up trash in the NetCenter parking lot, in Newport News, Virginia, July 16, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.16.2021
Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US