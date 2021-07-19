TS21 Aboard USS New Orleans

210719-N-XB010-1007 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stand by in a Marine Corps UH-Y1 Huey helicopter as it approaches the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) flight deck to participate in a fast-rope evolution during Talisman Sabre 2021 (TS21). TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance, which is an anchor or pace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

