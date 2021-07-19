Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TS21 Aboard USS New Orleans [Image 6 of 8]

    TS21 Aboard USS New Orleans

    CORAL SEA

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    210719-N-XB010-1007 CORAL SEA (July 19, 2021) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stand by in a Marine Corps UH-Y1 Huey helicopter as it approaches the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) flight deck to participate in a fast-rope evolution during Talisman Sabre 2021 (TS21). TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance, which is an anchor or pace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Exercises like this provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, responsive, and combat-ready. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 08:05
    Photo ID: 6741191
    VIRIN: 210719-N-XB010-1008
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TS21 Aboard USS New Orleans [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

