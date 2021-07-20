Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY participates in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 [Image 7 of 7]

    CFAY participates in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 20, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka security force Sailors apprehend a simulated active stabber during exercise Citadel Pacific 2021, an annual exercise that includes live scenarios designed to enhance training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats on the installation, such as an active shooter or discovery of a suspicious package. During the exercise, Installation Training Team and Anti-Terrorism Training Team inspectors graded the security members on their performance while they engaged in simulated crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 02:03
    Photo ID: 6740706
    VIRIN: 210720-N-NB144-0139
    Resolution: 5836x3883
    Size: 16.75 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY participates in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY

