CFAY participates in Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 20, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka security force Sailors apprehend a simulated active stabber during exercise Citadel Pacific 2021, an annual exercise that includes live scenarios designed to enhance training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats on the installation, such as an active shooter or discovery of a suspicious package. During the exercise, Installation Training Team and Anti-Terrorism Training Team inspectors graded the security members on their performance while they engaged in simulated crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

