    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Formation Prior to Frocking [Image 1 of 2]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor stand in formation prior to the Frocking Ceremony on July 16, 2021 at the Branch Health Clinic Ambulance Bay, Joint Base Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 19:02
    Photo ID: 6740282
    VIRIN: 210716-N-WF582-533
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Formation Prior to Frocking [Image 2 of 2], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Frocking
    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor

