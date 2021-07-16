Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 19:02 Photo ID: 6740282 VIRIN: 210716-N-WF582-533 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.49 MB Location: HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Formation Prior to Frocking [Image 2 of 2], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.