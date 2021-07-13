U.S. Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro, a 673d Air Base Wing public affairs specialist, waits for moulage participants in an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2021. The exercise was designed to simulate realistic events to evaluate the readiness and enhance the training of JBER’s first responders.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 18:38 Photo ID: 6740265 VIRIN: 210713-F-SI716-1001 Resolution: 6959x4639 Size: 5.2 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER conducts active shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.