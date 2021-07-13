Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER conducts active shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12]

    JBER conducts active shooter exercise

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro, a 673d Air Base Wing public affairs specialist, waits for moulage participants in an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2021. The exercise was designed to simulate realistic events to evaluate the readiness and enhance the training of JBER’s first responders.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 18:38
    Photo ID: 6740265
    VIRIN: 210713-F-SI716-1001
    Resolution: 6959x4639
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER conducts active shooter exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS

    active shooter exercise
    moulage
    673d ABW
    673d SFS
    673d MDG
    Hillberg Ski Area

