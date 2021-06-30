Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headline: Retired U.S. Marine tank commander who toppled Saddam Hussein’s statue, reunited with M88A2 Hercules tank retriever - 18-years later [Image 8 of 8]

    Headline: Retired U.S. Marine tank commander who toppled Saddam Hussein’s statue, reunited with M88A2 Hercules tank retriever - 18-years later

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Nathan Hanks 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Leon C. Lambert, former tank commander, M88A2 Hercules tank retriever, who toppled Saddam Hussein’s statue during the push to Baghdad April 9, 2003, addresses Marines, civilian-Marines and contractors at Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Fla., June 30. The vehicle is scheduled to be sent to the National Museum of the Marine Corps for display.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 16:33
