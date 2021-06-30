Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Leon C. Lambert, former tank commander, M88A2 Hercules tank retriever, who toppled Saddam Hussein’s statue during the push to Baghdad April 9, 2003, addresses Marines, civilian-Marines and contractors at Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Fla., June 30. The vehicle is scheduled to be sent to the National Museum of the Marine Corps for display.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 16:33
|Photo ID:
|6739834
|VIRIN:
|210630-M-UF252-559
|Resolution:
|3594x4067
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headline: Retired U.S. Marine tank commander who toppled Saddam Hussein’s statue, reunited with M88A2 Hercules tank retriever - 18-years later [Image 8 of 8], by Nathan Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
