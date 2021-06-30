Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Leon C. Lambert, former tank commander, M88A2 Hercules tank retriever, who toppled Saddam Hussein’s statue during the push to Baghdad April 9, 2003, addresses Marines, civilian-Marines and contractors at Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Fla., June 30. The vehicle is scheduled to be sent to the National Museum of the Marine Corps for display.

Date Taken: 06.30.2021
Date Posted: 07.19.2021
Headline: Retired U.S. Marine tank commander who toppled Saddam Hussein's statue, reunited with M88A2 Hercules tank retriever - 18-years later [Image 8 of 8], by Nathan Hanks