Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with her husband, Raul, and their daughters Elsa and Seanna. Ochoa, a Kentucky native, started her Air Force career in 2002 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. Since then she has been stationed at eight different duty locations, with her previous assignment being the 375th Air Mobility Wing vice commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 15:21 Photo ID: 6739611 VIRIN: 210719-F-DN449-2001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.2 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th AW commander shares leadership focus with Black Knights [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mariam Springs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.