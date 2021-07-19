Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AW commander shares leadership focus with Black Knights

    19th AW commander shares leadership focus with Black Knights

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mariam Springs 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with her husband, Raul, and their daughters Elsa and Seanna. Ochoa, a Kentucky native, started her Air Force career in 2002 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. Since then she has been stationed at eight different duty locations, with her previous assignment being the 375th Air Mobility Wing vice commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 15:21
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
