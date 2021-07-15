U.S. Army Sgt. Walter Howard II, noncommissioned officer in charge, Pharmacy Department, U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder, provides assistance to a junior Soldier at the USAHC Baumholder Pharmacy, May 26.
This work, Georgia native, pharmacy tech finds fulfillment serving overseas [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia native, pharmacy tech finds fulfillment serving overseas
