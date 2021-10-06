LRMC Soldier braves the unfamiliar, excels with Army team

LANDSTUHL, Germany - U.S. Army Sgt. MaryCatherine Innace, nutrition care specialist, Nutrition Care Division, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, holds a rugby ball prior to warming at LRMC, June10. Innace was recently selected as a team member for the All-Army Women’s Rugby Team which went undefeated against teams from the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard during the second-ever Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship.

