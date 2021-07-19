COMKFOR Italian Maj. Gen. Franco Frederici Welcomes Soldiers at Camp Bondsteel

The commander of KFOR, Italian Maj. Gen. Franco Frederici, welcomes the U.S. Army's 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) as they assume responsibility for Regional Command East, in the Joint Operations Center at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 19. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez)

