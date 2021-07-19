Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMKFOR Italian Maj. Gen. Franco Frederici Welcomes Soldiers at Camp Bondsteel

    COMKFOR Italian Maj. Gen. Franco Frederici Welcomes Soldiers at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    The commander of KFOR, Italian Maj. Gen. Franco Frederici, welcomes the U.S. Army's 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) as they assume responsibility for Regional Command East, in the Joint Operations Center at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, June 19. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez)

    86th IBCT
    COMKFOR
    KFOR29

