    Patton's Third Army Living Historians [Image 3 of 4]

    Patton's Third Army Living Historians

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Daniel Martin, a historian with Patton's Third Army Living Historians, operates a Willy MB Jeep during Maj. Gen. Daniel J. Dire retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston historic Quadrangle, Texas, July 17, 2021. Martin and fellow historians were in attendance as Third Army World War II impersonators during Maj. Gen. Daniel J. Dire retirement ceremony to celebrate 41 years of service in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cook)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patton's Third Army Living Historians [Image 4 of 4], by SGT David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

