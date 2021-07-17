210717-N-KZ419-1173 ARABIAN GULF (July 17, 2021) – An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft takes off from the flight deck of expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), not pictured, during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 17. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.18.2021 22:51 Photo ID: 6738251 VIRIN: 210717-N-KZ419-1173 Resolution: 5057x3371 Size: 3.41 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Ops With Task Force 51/5 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.