U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robbie Benson, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, chalks an A-10 at the Greater Binghamton Airport in Johnson City, New York, July 16, 2021. As a crew chief, Canady is responsible for upkeep and maintenance on the aircraft while at shows or home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 17:50
|Photo ID:
|6737416
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-IH072-2015
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSON CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Greater Binghamton Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT