    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Luke Slivinski transfers authority of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence to U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Jared Trusz in Pensacola, Florida, July 16, 2021. Cutter Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with a
    crew of 75. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Location: FL, US
    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Diligence holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

