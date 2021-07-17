U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Luke Slivinski transfers authority of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence to U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Jared Trusz in Pensacola, Florida, July 16, 2021. Cutter Diligence is a 210-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Pensacola with a
crew of 75. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6737280
|VIRIN:
|210717-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|3711x2476
|Size:
|888.55 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Diligence holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT