Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Down time at CLDJ [Image 2 of 3]

    Down time at CLDJ

    DJIBOUTI

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 17, 2021) -- U.S. Army Sgt. Chris Hull, from Youngstown, Ohio, lines up the 13 ball while enjoying his time off, playing pool at 11D. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6737271
    VIRIN: 210717-N-QB805-546
    Resolution: 2100x2436
    Size: 633.82 KB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Down time at CLDJ [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Down time at CLDJ
    Down time at CLDJ
    Down time at CLDJ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Navy
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    Randi Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT