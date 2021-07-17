CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 17, 2021) -- U.S. Army Sgt. Chris Hull, from Youngstown, Ohio, lines up the 13 ball while enjoying his time off, playing pool at 11D. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 14:18 Photo ID: 6737271 VIRIN: 210717-N-QB805-546 Resolution: 2100x2436 Size: 633.82 KB Location: DJ Hometown: YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down time at CLDJ [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.