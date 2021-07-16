Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 3 of 4]

    Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, and U.S. Army HIMARS with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 12th Field Artillery Brigade, simulate a fire mission during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 16, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, U.S. and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

