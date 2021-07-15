Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEPES Mission

    MEPES Mission

    CAMP JOHNSON, N.C., NC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enrique Barcenascortes 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary S. Wilkinson, Unit Movement Control Chief, Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, takes accountability of entry-level Marines being transported to Camp Johnson from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., July 15, 2021. The minimum exposure movement plan was establish to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marne Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl Enrique Barcenascortes)

    Marines
    Camp Johnson
    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools
    MCCSSS
    TCOM

