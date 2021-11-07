Matt Knitter, 173rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, right, receives the Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year award for 2020 from Colonel Micah Lambert, 173rd Fighter Wing vice commander, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. July 11, 2021. Knitter’s accomplishments include: driver/operator on a type I structure engine for the 242 wildfire which resulted in saving 8 homes and protection of over 60 others, lead paramedic for a 4-year-old male with an amputated finger during 242 fire resulting in a successful reattachment at the emergency room. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 15:21 Photo ID: 6736410 VIRIN: 210711-Z-MJ107-1001 Resolution: 6106x4069 Size: 3.05 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kingsley firefighter name 2020 ANG Firefighter of the year [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.