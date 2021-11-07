Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Kingsley firefighter name 2020 ANG Firefighter of the year [Image 1 of 2]

    Team Kingsley firefighter name 2020 ANG Firefighter of the year

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Matt Knitter, 173rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, right, receives the Air National Guard Firefighter of the Year award for 2020 from Colonel Micah Lambert, 173rd Fighter Wing vice commander, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. July 11, 2021. Knitter’s accomplishments include: driver/operator on a type I structure engine for the 242 wildfire which resulted in saving 8 homes and protection of over 60 others, lead paramedic for a 4-year-old male with an amputated finger during 242 fire resulting in a successful reattachment at the emergency room. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 15:21
    Photo ID: 6736410
    VIRIN: 210711-Z-MJ107-1001
    Resolution: 6106x4069
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kingsley firefighter name 2020 ANG Firefighter of the year [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Emily Copeland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Kingsley firefighter name 2020 ANG Firefighter of the year
    Kingsley Field firefighter named ANG 2020 Firefighter of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    firefighter
    award
    Oregon wildfire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT