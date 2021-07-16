Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza Exchange grand reopening

    Vicenza Exchange grand reopening

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Col. Daniel Vogel, U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander; Col. Don Nowlin, Exchange Europe/Southwest Asia commander; Shehab Hussein, food court manager; Cindy Brown, store manager cut the ribbon during the grand reopening of the Vicenza Exchange July 15. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Taresha Hill)

    This work, Vicenza Exchange grand reopening, by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Unveils $13.2 Million Renovated Shopping Center at Vicenza

