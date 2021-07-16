Col. Daniel Vogel, U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander; Col. Don Nowlin, Exchange Europe/Southwest Asia commander; Shehab Hussein, food court manager; Cindy Brown, store manager cut the ribbon during the grand reopening of the Vicenza Exchange July 15. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Taresha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 12:47
|Photo ID:
|6736059
|VIRIN:
|210716-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|799x514
|Size:
|161.09 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vicenza Exchange grand reopening, by SSG Taresha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service Unveils $13.2 Million Renovated Shopping Center at Vicenza
LEAVE A COMMENT