    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSI 2021 Cycle 2 [Image 12 of 12]

    NSI 2021 Cycle 2

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Sorensen 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210715-N-KV163-1007 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 15, 2021) – A Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination (NSI) Marine Corps midshipman examines the salute of an NSI midshipman candidate during a uniform inspection onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC), July 15. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at Recruit Training Command (RTC), which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Sorensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6735816
    VIRIN: 210715-N-KV163-1007
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSI 2021 Cycle 2 [Image 12 of 12], by CPO John Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    ROTC
    NSI

