Spangdahlem “Dirt Boys” Sling Sand to Save Lives

Airman First Class Jakhi Brown, 52d Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment operator, poses with a few bags of sand he helped put together during the flood disaster relief efforts July 16, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Brown and his team from the 52d CES worked tirelessly over the past few days to build the sandbags that were used to protect the surrounding communities during the recent flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

