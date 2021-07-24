Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem “Dirt Boys” Sling Sand to Save Lives

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    Airman First Class Jakhi Brown, 52d Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment operator, poses with a few bags of sand he helped put together during the flood disaster relief efforts July 16, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Brown and his team from the 52d CES worked tirelessly over the past few days to build the sandbags that were used to protect the surrounding communities during the recent flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem “Dirt Boys” Sling Sand to Save Lives, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

