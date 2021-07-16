Spangdahlem “Dirt Boys” Sling Sand to Save Lives

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Long | Airman First Class Jakhi Brown, 52d Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Long | Airman First Class Jakhi Brown, 52d Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment operator, poses with a few bags of sand he helped put together during the flood disaster relief efforts July 16, 2021, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Brown and his team from the 52d CES worked tirelessly over the past few days to build the sandbags that were used to protect the surrounding communities during the recent flooding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany -



The 52d Civil Engineering Squadron’s (CES) mission covers a broad scope of responsibilities. They pave the roads we drive on and maintain the airfields that we fly on. They put out the fires that threaten our homes. They plow the roads clear of ice and snow and, during times of heavy rainfall, you can find them preparing for a potential disaster.



On Wednesday, the heavy rainfall experienced throughout the area started to cause flooding in the neighboring communities around Spangdahlem Air Base and beyond. Water levels in streams and rivers began to rise quickly from the afternoon into the evening.



Luckily, Technical Sergeant Isaac Brenyah, 52d CES section chief for airfield and ground maintenance, said they were already standing by ready to help with any disasters that could soon follow.



“We knew the rain was coming so we were preparing to secure the base, which we did,” says Brenyah.



Soon after the base was secured, local villages began to experience heavier and more destructive flows of water. That’s when the Airman First Class Jakhi Brown, 52d CES heavy equipment operator, and the rest of his team got the call to jump into action.



“When we got the call, everyone pretty much was home,” says Brown. “We all just came here, worked together, got stuff done and stopped houses from flooding.”



When asked what sort of feelings he experienced while stacking sandbags in the raging flood waters, Brown said, “I wasn’t scared at all actually…I was pretty happy that we all came together and worked hard. There’s nothing we can’t overcome.”



Altogether, Brown and his team assembled and delivered over 1,800 sandbags to the villages of Niederkail and Binsfeld until nearly 2 am.



After a short night of rest, the team came back to work ready to focus on recovery efforts.



“Almost everyone had about 3 hours of sleep but they all showed up in the foggy weather, happy to keep the mission going,” explains Brenyah. “We did drain checks with our local nationals around the entire installation, and still had energy left to build 320 sand bags.”



However, it must be noted that the 52d CES wasn’t the only crew helping in the disaster relief efforts.



“About 50 to 60 individuals showed up,” says Brenyah. “People came out to support and I have no clue what squadron or flight they belonged because they were in civilian clothes but I just wanted to give a big shout out to everyone.”



When reflecting on the hard work of his team during the disaster relief efforts, one of the Air Force core values came straight to Brenyah’s mind.



“This is something that is just embedded in CE…we just love what we do and it’s embedded into our career field to always put service before self,” says Brenyah.



The work that needed to be done during the Wednesday night flooding was hard, but the decision to help was an easy one for the 52d CES and the rest of the Spangdahlem Air Base community.



“Our fence extends past this whole base...they are our neighbors,” Brenyah assures. “So if they are in need, whether its fire, whether it’s flooding, whatever happens were are just here 24/7.”