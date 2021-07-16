Maj. Daniel Jamerson, incoming 39th Force Support Squadron commander, renders his first salute to Senior Master Sgt. Eduardo Albarracin, 39th FSS superintendent, during the change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 16, 2021. The 39th FSS is responsible for providing military and civilian personnel, manpower and organization, education, professional military education, career enhancement, Airman and family support services, and quality-of-life programs for military and civilian members of Incirlik Air Base. The change of ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 08:48 Photo ID: 6735599 VIRIN: 210716-F-YC711-1051 Resolution: 4801x3153 Size: 7.8 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th FSS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.