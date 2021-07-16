Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th FSS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4]

    39th FSS welcomes new commander

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Daniel Jamerson, incoming 39th Force Support Squadron commander, renders his first salute to Senior Master Sgt. Eduardo Albarracin, 39th FSS superintendent, during the change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 16, 2021. The 39th FSS is responsible for providing military and civilian personnel, manpower and organization, education, professional military education, career enhancement, Airman and family support services, and quality-of-life programs for military and civilian members of Incirlik Air Base. The change of ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 08:48
    Photo ID: 6735599
    VIRIN: 210716-F-YC711-1051
    Resolution: 4801x3153
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Change of command
    force support squadron
    team titan

