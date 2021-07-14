Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Star 21; Bulgarian and U.S. Air Force strengthen interoperability [Image 8 of 8]

    Thracian Star 21; Bulgarian and U.S. Air Force strengthen interoperability

    GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron fires ammunition at a range during Bulgarian air force-led Thracian Star 21 at a Graf Ignatievo Air Base range, July 14, 2021. Training missions during Thracian Star 21 include offensive counter air and defensive counter air, protection of high value assets, and close air support in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Star 21; Bulgarian and U.S. Air Force strengthen interoperability [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

