An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron fires ammunition at a range during Bulgarian air force-led Thracian Star 21 at a Graf Ignatievo Air Base range, July 14, 2021. Training missions during Thracian Star 21 include offensive counter air and defensive counter air, protection of high value assets, and close air support in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 07:09 Photo ID: 6735512 VIRIN: 210714-F-ZR251-3288 Resolution: 4893x3262 Size: 1.18 MB Location: GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, BG Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thracian Star 21; Bulgarian and U.S. Air Force strengthen interoperability [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.