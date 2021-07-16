Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't look down [Image 29 of 29]

    Don't look down

    CORAL SEA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lowers a rope down after Marines fast roped from a stationary MV-22B Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Coral Sea, July 16, 2021. Marines train to fast rope in case they are required to depart from the aircraft in a timely manner or a possible landing on uneven terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 05:38
    Photo ID: 6735449
    VIRIN: 210716-M-TS451-2008
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't look down [Image 29 of 29], by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Marines
    fast roping
    BLT 3/5
    USS America

