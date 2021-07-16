Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor with Tulsa roots serves aboard namesake ship, USS Tulsa (LCS 16)

    GUAM

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Lt. Lauren Chatmas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 16, 2021) -- Mass communications specialist William Stephens, attached to USS Frank Cable (AS 40) supports USS Tulsa (LCS 16) during an underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 05:06
    Hometown: AMARILLO, TX, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Sailor with Tulsa roots serves aboard namesake ship, USS Tulsa

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Expeditionary Strike Group 7
    Tulsa Oklahoma
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    USS Tulsa

