USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters

210713-N-DW158-1080 GULF OF ADEN (July 13, 2021) – Sailors conduct flight deck firefighting training during a damage control drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 13. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

Date Posted: 07.16.2021