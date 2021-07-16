Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, fire the MIM-104 Patriot to destroy a drone target Jul. 16, 2021, at Camp Growl in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. This is the first time the MIM-104 Patriot has been fired on Australian soil. Army forces operating in the Indo-Pacific bring a unique blend of key multi-domain capabilities that enable the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    #Missile
    #Patriot
    #Army
    #Talisman Sabre 21
    #MIM-104Patriot

