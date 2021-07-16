Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, fire the MIM-104 Patriot to destroy a drone target Jul. 16, 2021, at Camp Growl in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. This is the first time the MIM-104 Patriot has been fired on Australian soil. Army forces operating in the Indo-Pacific bring a unique blend of key multi-domain capabilities that enable the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 02:39 Photo ID: 6735265 VIRIN: 210716-M-VR873-1132 Resolution: 5175x3450 Size: 6.17 MB Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MIM-104 Patriot at exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.