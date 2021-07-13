Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The team behind the Loan Locker [Image 5 of 6]

    The team behind the Loan Locker

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Evan Khinsavath, 18th Force Support Squadron work-life specialist, inspects a coffee maker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 13, 2021. The loan locker has 100 kitchen kits with essential household items in rotation for families who are waiting on their household goods shipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 22:24
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, The team behind the Loan Locker [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    18 FSS
    Loan Locker
    kitchen kit
    work-life specialist

