Candidates of Crewman Qualification Training (CQT) Class 115 graduate to become Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC).

CORONADO, Calif. (July 15, 2021) Cmdr. Brad Geary, Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Basic Training Command commanding officer, addresses members of Crewman Qualification Training (CQT) Class 115 during a ceremony at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., July 15. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force that extends the Fleet and Joint Force's reach for collection and lethality, delivers all domain options to undermine our enemies’ confidence, and strengthens diplomatic leverage. The command’s diverse Sailors and their leadership, character, and cognitive traits form the core of its creative problem solving and asymmetric approaches to solving the Nation’s hardest problems. The command continues to accelerate its orientation to the distinctive capabilities that only NSW can deliver while emphasizing humility, urgency to evolve and pursue excellence, and the obligation to be stewards of the incredible trust the Nation places in its Naval Commandos. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021
Location: US