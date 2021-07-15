Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Candidates of Crewman Qualification Training (CQT) Class 115 graduate to become Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC).

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    210715-N-QC706-0138
    CORONADO, Calif. (July 15, 2021) Cmdr. Brad Geary, Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Basic Training Command commanding officer, addresses members of Crewman Qualification Training (CQT) Class 115 during a ceremony at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., July 15. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force that extends the Fleet and Joint Force's reach for collection and lethality, delivers all domain options to undermine our enemies’ confidence, and strengthens diplomatic leverage. The command’s diverse Sailors and their leadership, character, and cognitive traits form the core of its creative problem solving and asymmetric approaches to solving the Nation’s hardest problems. The command continues to accelerate its orientation to the distinctive capabilities that only NSW can deliver while emphasizing humility, urgency to evolve and pursue excellence, and the obligation to be stewards of the incredible trust the Nation places in its Naval Commandos. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker)

    Naval Special Warfare Welcomes CQT Class 115; First Woman Operator

    Special Warfare Boat Operator

    SWCC
    NSW
    NSWCEN

