Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enlisted Town Hall [Image 2 of 2]

    Enlisted Town Hall

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Command Sgt. Major Michael Gragg, Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader, hosts a town hall at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 15, 2021. He spoke about the DHA transition and answered questions regarding upcoming changes impacting the enlisted force. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 16:46
    Photo ID: 6734688
    VIRIN: 210715-A-HZ730-1005
    Resolution: 6829x4558
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted Town Hall [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enlisted Town Hall
    Enlisted Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT