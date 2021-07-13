Congressman Adam Smith, U.S. Representative for Washington’s 9th congressional district and Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, addresses students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School during the university’s Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture, July 13. Smith’s lecture focused on American ingenuity and innovation in advancing emerging technologies for defense applications. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6734580
|VIRIN:
|210713-D-AE587-1034
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|24.44 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
HASC Chairman Talks Defense Innovation, Technological Leadership During Visit and Lecture at NPS
