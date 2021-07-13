Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HASC Chairman Talks Defense Innovation, Technological Leadership During Visit and Lecture at NPS

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Congressman Adam Smith, U.S. Representative for Washington’s 9th congressional district and Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, addresses students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School during the university’s Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture, July 13. Smith’s lecture focused on American ingenuity and innovation in advancing emerging technologies for defense applications. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    HASC Chairman Talks Defense Innovation, Technological Leadership During Visit and Lecture at NPS

