U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, attend the 60th Operations Group change of command ceremony July 9, 2021, at Travis AFB. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition of formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6734343
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-FM924-1004
|Resolution:
|3200x4800
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT