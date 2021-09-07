Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    60th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, attend the 60th Operations Group change of command ceremony July 9, 2021, at Travis AFB. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition of formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:52
    Photo ID: 6734343
    VIRIN: 210709-F-FM924-1004
    Resolution: 3200x4800
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Operations Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C17
    C5
    KC10
    Travis
    commander
    OG

