DLA Troop Support provides fresh fruits, vegetables for record-breaking USDA summer program

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support continues working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the Summer Food Service Program. This year, a record $6.7 million is allocated for the program, up from $460,000 last year, and more states have joined than ever before. (Photo from US Department of Agriculture)
07.15.2021
07.15.2021
|6734271
|210715-D-OH989-0001
|850x600
|407.28 KB
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|1
|0
