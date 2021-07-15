Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support provides fresh fruits, vegetables for record-breaking USDA summer program

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support continues working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the Summer Food Service Program. This year, a record $6.7 million is allocated for the program, up from $460,000 last year, and more states have joined than ever before. (Photo from US Department of Agriculture)

    This work, DLA Troop Support provides fresh fruits, vegetables for record-breaking USDA summer program, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USDA
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support

