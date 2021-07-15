DLA Troop Support provides fresh fruits, vegetables for record-breaking USDA summer program

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support continues working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the Summer Food Service Program. This year, a record $6.7 million is allocated for the program, up from $460,000 last year, and more states have joined than ever before. (Photo from US Department of Agriculture)

