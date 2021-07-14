Marine Safety Unit Huntington holds a change-of-command ceremony in Barboursville, West Virginia, July 14, 2021. Cmdr. Paul Mangini transferred command of MSU Huntington to Cmdr. William Albright. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6734207
|VIRIN:
|210714-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|2767x1845
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|56
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSU Huntington holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT