Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSU Huntington holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MSU Huntington holds change-of-command ceremony

    LA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Marine Safety Unit Huntington holds a change-of-command ceremony in Barboursville, West Virginia, July 14, 2021. Cmdr. Paul Mangini transferred command of MSU Huntington to Cmdr. William Albright. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 11:51
    Photo ID: 6734207
    VIRIN: 210714-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 2767x1845
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSU Huntington holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSU Huntington holds change-of-command ceremony
    MSU Huntington holds change-of-command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    huntington
    msu
    west virginia
    8th District
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT