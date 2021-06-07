U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, provides opening remarks during AFSOC’s weapons and tactics conference at Hurlburt Field, Fla., July 6, 2021. The conference, which was held July 6 – 16, was a gathering of special operations forces and combat air force’s tactical experts to meet and identify and improve tactics, techniques and procedures to bolster AFSOC’s Tactics Development and Improvement Program (TDIP). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 09:15 Photo ID: 6733734 VIRIN: 210706-F-QO224-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.14 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WEPTAC 2021: Staying relevant for future fights, by SrA Brandon Esau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.