    WEPTAC 2021: Staying relevant for future fights

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, provides opening remarks during AFSOC’s weapons and tactics conference at Hurlburt Field, Fla., July 6, 2021. The conference, which was held July 6 – 16, was a gathering of special operations forces and combat air force’s tactical experts to meet and identify and improve tactics, techniques and procedures to bolster AFSOC’s Tactics Development and Improvement Program (TDIP). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon Esau)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 09:15
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    US Special Operations Command
    USSOCOM
    Air Commandos

