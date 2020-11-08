Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-Scooter Safety [Image 2 of 2]

    E-Scooter Safety

    BW, GERMANY

    08.11.2020

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Graphic designed to remind riders in the Kaiserslautern area of several precautions and rules which help ensure the safe utilization of available e-scooters. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Andrew J. Alvarado)

