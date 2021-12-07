Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Kidd Transits South China Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Kidd Transits South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210712-N-LH67-1065 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 12, 2021) Arliegh Burke-class Arliegh-burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) transits the South China Sea. Kidd is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaylianna Genier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 05:29
    Photo ID: 6733620
    VIRIN: 210712-N-LH674-1065
    Resolution: 4611x3074
    Size: 966.64 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd Transits South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kidd Transits South China Sea
    USS Kidd Transits South China Sea
    USS Kidd Transits South China Sea
    USS Kidd transits South China Sea
    USS Kidd Transits South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    transit
    South China Sea
    Navy
    USS Kidd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT