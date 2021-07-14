Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG supports Stanfield area food bank operations [Image 1 of 8]

    AZNG supports Stanfield area food bank operations

    STANFIELD, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen helped organize, prepare, and deliver food donations for a food bank in Stanfield, Ariz., July 14, 2021. More than 750 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 22:39
    Photo ID: 6733320
    VIRIN: 210714-Z-RC891-0004
    Resolution: 5785x3849
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: STANFIELD, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG supports Stanfield area food bank operations [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

