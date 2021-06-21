COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Chief Navy Counselor John Liston, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific

Northwest’s Medical Programs Officer Recruiter (far left) and Cmdr. John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest (far right) present a $350,000 Health Professions

Scholarship Program (HPSP) scholarship to Stephen Christensen, a native of Jacksonville, Oregon, who

is accompanied by his girlfriend Bridgett Ball. The HPSP is a medical school scholarship which pays

full-tuition, a monthly stipend exceeding $2,300 and a $20,000 signing bonus in return for a 3 or 4-year

commitment to serve as a Navy physician. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electronics Technician Nuclear Power 1st

Class Austin Crow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 18:49 Photo ID: 6733002 VIRIN: 210621-N-IW288-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.52 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $350K Scholarship to Oregon Student, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.