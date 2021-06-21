Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $350K Scholarship to Oregon Student

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $350K Scholarship to Oregon Student

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Chief Navy Counselor John Liston, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific
    Northwest’s Medical Programs Officer Recruiter (far left) and Cmdr. John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest (far right) present a $350,000 Health Professions
    Scholarship Program (HPSP) scholarship to Stephen Christensen, a native of Jacksonville, Oregon, who
    is accompanied by his girlfriend Bridgett Ball. The HPSP is a medical school scholarship which pays
    full-tuition, a monthly stipend exceeding $2,300 and a $20,000 signing bonus in return for a 3 or 4-year
    commitment to serve as a Navy physician. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electronics Technician Nuclear Power 1st
    Class Austin Crow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 18:49
    Photo ID: 6733002
    VIRIN: 210621-N-IW288-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $350K Scholarship to Oregon Student, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $350K HPSP Scholarship to Oregon Student

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health Professions Scholarship Program
    Navy Recruiting
    NTAG Pacific Northwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT