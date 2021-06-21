NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $350K Scholarship to Oregon Student

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Chief Navy Counselor John Liston, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific
Northwest’s Medical Programs Officer Recruiter (far left) and Cmdr. John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of
Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest (far right) present a $350,000 Health Professions
Scholarship Program (HPSP) scholarship to Stephen Christensen, a native of Jacksonville, Oregon, who
is accompanied by his girlfriend Bridgett Ball. The HPSP is a medical school scholarship which pays
full-tuition, a monthly stipend exceeding $2,300 and a $20,000 signing bonus in return for a 3 or 4-year
commitment to serve as a Navy physician. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electronics Technician Nuclear Power 1st
Class Austin Crow)
