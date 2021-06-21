NTAG Pacific Northwest Awards $350K HPSP Scholarship to Oregon Student

Courtesy Photo | COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Chief Navy Counselor John Liston, Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Chief Navy Counselor John Liston, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest’s Medical Programs Officer Recruiter (far left) and Cmdr. John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest (far right) present a $350,000 Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) scholarship to Stephen Christensen, a native of Jacksonville, Oregon, who is accompanied by his girlfriend Bridgett Ball. The HPSP is a medical school scholarship which pays full-tuition, a monthly stipend exceeding $2,300 and a $20,000 signing bonus in return for a 3 or 4-year commitment to serve as a Navy physician. (U.S. Navy Photo by Electronics Technician Nuclear Power 1st Class Austin Crow) see less | View Image Page

Stephen Christensen, a native of Jacksonville, Oregon, was recently awarded a Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) scholarship during a presentation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.



The HPSP scholarship, valued at $350,000, pays full-tuition, a monthly stipend exceeding $2,300 and a $20,000 signing bonus in return for a 3 or 4-year commitment to serve as a Navy physician. Physicians serve as Commissioned Naval Medical Officers.



Cmdr. John Hiltz, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest traveled to Idaho from Seattle to formally recognize this achievement and present the “big check” to Christensen in front of friends and family.



“It is such a distinct privilege to be able to recognize and celebrate Stephen’s selection as a future Navy physician. In a competitive process, his genuine calling to serve others stood out. To see the pride in the eyes of his friends and family only validated our selection, and I look forward to serving with him.”



Chief Navy Counselor John Liston, NTAG Pacific Northwest’s Medical Programs Officer Recruiter was also at the ceremony to present the scholarship. He played a critical role in assisting Christensen with the application process.



“He is one of 196 students in the nation that will receive the HPSP scholarship this year,” said Chief Liston. “Christensen is such a good young man and I am so excited for him. I’ve been in recruiting for almost ten years now and my favorite part is seeing the Navy change people’s lives. Seeing where applicants start and what they go on to achieve is amazing.”



Christensen, a Northwest Nazarene University graduate, said he feels fortunate to have been selected for this prestigious scholarship.



“When I found out I was selected for the HPSP, I was overjoyed. To have the opportunity to pursue two callings in my life, medicine and military service, overwhelmed me,” said Christensen. “This scholarship helps alleviate all the stress that finances can play on medical student's mental health. It also gives me a renewed purpose and motivation in my studies, knowing that each hour I put into school will allow me to better serve our country."



Christensen, the first in his family to obtain a college degree, continues his family’s legacy of naval service.



“I decided to join the Navy due to a desire to serve my country, be a part of a team, and because of a family history of service in the branch,” said Christensen. “My grandfather entered the Navy after college as an officer and did his training in San Diego where he met my grandmother. He was stationed in Japan in 1956 which is where my father was born. My parents told me my great-great-grandfather served as the camp commandant of San Diego Harbor during World War II.”



Christensen will attend Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Upon graduation he will be commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy.



“I know joining the Navy will push me out of my comfort zone, show me new places, and give me a platform to reach unique people. This next chapter in life, simply put, excites me. I get to wake up every day knowing that I have a goal to strive for and a bright future with the Navy.”



