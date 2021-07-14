Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West [Image 6 of 6]

    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Honorio Marcelino Jr., 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22 crew chief signals to a pilot at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 14, 2021. The 325th Fighter Wing mobilized to NAS Key West to support the F-22 Formal Training Unit capstone that provides an opportunity for student pilots to fly dissimilar air combat training missions with fourth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 18:36
    Photo ID: 6732999
    VIRIN: 210714-F-WV167-1042
    Resolution: 6880x4914
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West [Image 6 of 6], by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West
    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West
    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West
    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West
    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West
    325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22
    Key West
    Air Dominance
    Team Tyndall
    Checkertails

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT