U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Honorio Marcelino Jr., 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22 crew chief signals to a pilot at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 14, 2021. The 325th Fighter Wing mobilized to NAS Key West to support the F-22 Formal Training Unit capstone that provides an opportunity for student pilots to fly dissimilar air combat training missions with fourth-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 18:36 Photo ID: 6732999 VIRIN: 210714-F-WV167-1042 Resolution: 6880x4914 Size: 3.17 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325th FW F-22 Raptors TDY in Key West [Image 6 of 6], by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.