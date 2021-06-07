Carrier Strike Group ONE in Live-Fire Exercises

210706-N-LB955-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Chafee (DDG 90) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), steam in formation during a live-fire exercise, July 6, 2021. Chafee and Michael Murphy are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Alexander Fraser)

