    Carrier Strike Group ONE in Live-Fire Exercises [Image 1 of 2]

    Carrier Strike Group ONE in Live-Fire Exercises

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    210706-N-LB955-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Chafee (DDG 90) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), steam in formation during a live-fire exercise, July 6, 2021. Chafee and Michael Murphy are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Alexander Fraser)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Chafee (DDG 90)
    3rd Fleet
    live-fire exercise
    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

