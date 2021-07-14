Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego Sailor Receives Star Performer Award [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210714-N-XZ205-1024
    SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2021) Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Bioskills and Simulation Training Center pose for a photo during a Star Performer Award ceremony at the hospital July 14. The Star Performer Award is given monthly to a staff member in recognition of their customer service excellence. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

    This work, NMRTC San Diego Sailor Receives Star Performer Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

