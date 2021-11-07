Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA holds combined air, ground training with French [Image 4 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA holds combined air, ground training with French

    GRAND BARA DESERT, DJIBOUTI

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Special Operations Company South in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pops red smoke during a joint training exercise at Grand Bara, Djibouti, July 11, 2021. The red smoke identified friendly forces to Marine F-35B Lightning II fighter jets providing close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 09:26
    Photo ID: 6731971
    VIRIN: 210711-F-NX702-1005
    Resolution: 5696x3790
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: GRAND BARA DESERT, DJ 
    This work, CJTF-HOA holds combined air, ground training with French [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS

    Djibouti
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    MARSOC
    joint exercise
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marine Special Operations Command
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    French Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    F-35B Lightning II
    lethality
    Mongoose Lightning

