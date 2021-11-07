CJTF-HOA holds combined air, ground training with French

A U.S. Marine with Marine Special Operations Company South in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pops red smoke during a joint training exercise at Grand Bara, Djibouti, July 11, 2021. The red smoke identified friendly forces to Marine F-35B Lightning II fighter jets providing close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

