A U.S. Marine with Marine Special Operations Company South in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pops red smoke during a joint training exercise at Grand Bara, Djibouti, July 11, 2021. The red smoke identified friendly forces to Marine F-35B Lightning II fighter jets providing close air support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 09:26
|Photo ID:
|6731971
|VIRIN:
|210711-F-NX702-1005
|Resolution:
|5696x3790
|Size:
|9.81 MB
|Location:
|GRAND BARA DESERT, DJ
This work, CJTF-HOA holds combined air, ground training with French [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS
