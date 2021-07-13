Chief of Space Operations Gen. Raymond meets with NASA Administrator

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, center right, meets with Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, center left, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 13, 2021. The two discussed the future of the Eastern and Western launch ranges, and forging a closer partnership between NASA and the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

