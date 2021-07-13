Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Raymond meets with NASA Administrator

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, center right, meets with Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, center left, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 13, 2021. The two discussed the future of the Eastern and Western launch ranges, and forging a closer partnership between NASA and the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    NASA
    USSF
    CSO
    Space Force

