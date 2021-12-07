Flocking Ceremony on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 12, 2021) –Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kasondra R. Campbell Pineda, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, is frocked to 2nd class petty officer during a frocking ceremony July 12, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

