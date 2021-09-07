Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Image 29 of 29

    JAS-R

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heather Peters 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    To ensure absolute readiness, the Arkansas Army National Guard’s (ARARNG) 39th Infantry Brigade are beginning their training rotation in the Joint Readiness Training Center’s (JRTC) battle experience at Fort Polk, Louisiana. In order to provide the best medical care for our Soldiers, the 142nd Medical Company (MCAS) from the Connecticut Army National Guard will be providing a full staff to run the JRTC Aid Station Rear (J-ASR). The 142nd will work in tandem with the ARARNG to provide medical care to Soldiers participating in the 39th IBCT rotation.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Arkansas Army National Guard

