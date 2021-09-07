To ensure absolute readiness, the Arkansas Army National Guard’s (ARARNG) 39th Infantry Brigade are beginning their training rotation in the Joint Readiness Training Center’s (JRTC) battle experience at Fort Polk, Louisiana. In order to provide the best medical care for our Soldiers, the 142nd Medical Company (MCAS) from the Connecticut Army National Guard will be providing a full staff to run the JRTC Aid Station Rear (J-ASR). The 142nd will work in tandem with the ARARNG to provide medical care to Soldiers participating in the 39th IBCT rotation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6731500 VIRIN: 210709-Z-GQ521-006 Resolution: 5600x4480 Size: 1.04 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JAS-R [Image 29 of 29], by SFC Heather Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.