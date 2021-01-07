USO Summer Tour 2021

Angelina Casarez (center), 502nd Air Base Wing public affairs chief, performs with the band LOCASH during the USO Summer Tour, July 1, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The USO brings shows to hundreds of thousands of American service members around the world. This is the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted U.S. service members worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6731357
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-GY993-094
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|48.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
